Jallikattu
International Business Times, India had conducted a poll on Twitter to find out if people wanted Jallikattu to resume in the state. Thousands of users responded to the poll sharing their views on the matter.

The Supreme Court had banned the sport of Jallikattu after animal rights activists protested against it claiming that bulls are mistreated and tortured in this sporting event. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also written to the Centre asking it to revoke the ban and allow Jallikattu to be organised during Pongal celebrations in the state.

Jallikattu involves controlling the bull for a specified period of time to win prizes. The sport is held in Tamil Nadu every year during Pongal.

This is what Twitterati had to say:

