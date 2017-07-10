The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the posts of law officer -- 1, analyst programmer (Linux) -- 1, analyst programmer (Windows) -- 1, IT administrator -- 1 and research associate – 2.

Interested candidates will be required to register for an online examination on IBPS' official website -- www.ibps.in/career. The last day to apply for the posts is July 17 and the fees must be paid online by the same date.

The pay scales for the post are (approx figures)

Law officer – Rs 7,94,000

Analyst programmer (Linux) – Rs 6,38,000

Analyst programmer (Windows) – Rs 6,44,000

IT administrator – Rs 6,38,000

Research associate – Rs 7,94,000

Contributory PF, Gratuity, LTC, domiciliary medical reimbursement and insurance for hospitalization, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc. will also be applicable.

Educational qualification required:

Law officer: A degree in LLB from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years

Analyst programmer (Linux): Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years

Analyst programmer (Windows): Bachelor's degree in technology (BTech)/BE/MCA from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years

IT administrator: Science graduate from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years

Research associate: Psychology post-graduate from a recognised university or institute. - Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years