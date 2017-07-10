The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the posts of law officer -- 1, analyst programmer (Linux) -- 1, analyst programmer (Windows) -- 1, IT administrator -- 1 and research associate – 2.
Interested candidates will be required to register for an online examination on IBPS' official website -- www.ibps.in/career. The last day to apply for the posts is July 17 and the fees must be paid online by the same date.
The pay scales for the post are (approx figures)
Law officer – Rs 7,94,000
Analyst programmer (Linux) – Rs 6,38,000
Analyst programmer (Windows) – Rs 6,44,000
IT administrator – Rs 6,38,000
Research associate – Rs 7,94,000
Contributory PF, Gratuity, LTC, domiciliary medical reimbursement and insurance for hospitalization, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc. will also be applicable.
Educational qualification required:
Law officer: A degree in LLB from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years
Analyst programmer (Linux): Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years
Analyst programmer (Windows): Bachelor's degree in technology (BTech)/BE/MCA from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years
IT administrator: Science graduate from a recognised university or institute. Minimum: 21 years. Maximum: 33 years
Research associate: Psychology post-graduate from a recognised university or institute. - Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years