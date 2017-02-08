Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed and his ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev have always been friends and rumours of them feuding were cooked up by media outlets, it has now been confirmed. After years of silence, the husband-wide duo has opened up about their rumoured fight with Dobrev.
On Tuesday, Reed, Somerhalder and Dobrev took to their Instagram pages to post pictures of them hanging out together, thereby ending rumours of a fight between the trio that is said to have originated after Somerhalder started dating Reed. Somerhalder and Dobrev dated for about three years, before calling it quits in mid-2013 and his involvement with Reed a year later was said to have caused a strain in the Dobrev-Somerhalder relationship. At the time, Somerhalder and Dobrev were in the midst of filming The CW's The Vampire Diaries, where they played on-screen lovers.
Reports at the time also claimed that Reed was unhappy with her husband filming intimate scenes with his ex.
But on Tuesday, Reed noted that she chose to remain silent about the alleged fight because she did not want to address baseless stories. "For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," she wrote. "Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about 'friends backstabbing friends', 'cheating exes', or 'cast members exiting shows' on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose."
Find below the messages posted by Somerhalder as well as Dobrev.
Chilling with these two... After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans... They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let's stop spreading hate everyone, there's already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be. Media companies preying on the passion from vulnerable and or impressionable minds of fans to sell advertising through click-though traffic is a disease in our society. It's poisonous. Let's finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it's time. What do think?
Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST