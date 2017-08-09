The IAAF World Championships has been exciting so far, and with the competition moving into the final few days, some more gold medals are up for grabs. The women's 400m final is going to be held on Wednesday, while the 200m race semifinals and the men's 5000m will also take shape in London, making Day 6 even more interesting.

Mo Farah, one of the biggest names in the world of athletics, will feature in the 5,000 metres qualifying event. After winning gold in the 10,000m, he is one of the top favourites to clinch gold in 5000 as well. Long distance runners like Muktar Edris, Yomif Kejelcha, Cyrus Rutto, Davis Kiplangat and Selemon Barega will hope to give a tought time to Farah.

The world knows it would take something special from any of these runners to beat Farah. India's Lakshmanan Govindan will also be in action. He will compete against Farah in Heat 1.

Though the 200m might not have the star names of 100m like Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, the semifinals promises to be open. It could be anyone's game with well-known stars like Yohan Blake, Wayde Van Niekerk, who is a huge favourite for the gold, showed their class, easing into the semifinals of the 200m race.

Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre, who won bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is another strong contender.

He qualified for the semifinals with a timing of 20.40s. Akani Simbine from South Africa, who has registered one of the top five timings in 2017, is someone worth watching out in the 200m semifinals.

However, it was Jereem Richards, who was the fastest in the heats with a timing of 20.05s, and the athlete from Trinidad and Tobago will be up for it. The athlete has already run a sub 20s in May, which will give him huge confidence ahead of the race.

The likes of Blake, Richards, Simbine and Van Niekerk are expected to qualify for the finals, but anything can happen in the sprint event.

Day 6 , however, has another interesting final, one-lap race in the women's category, 400m final. Can Allyson Felix defend her 400m gold amongst a field of top nine athletes?

The American will be one of the favourites alongside Shaunae Miller-Uibo from Bahamas, and both the athletes have already run the 400m in sub 50s. One should also keep a close watch on Shericka Jackson from Jamaica in the final.

Among the nine athletes in the 400m final, only three have completed 400m in sub 50s. Besides Felix and Miller-Uibo, Phyliis Francis is the third athlete. However, that does not assure them a medal. It is their performance in the final on Wednesday which matters the most, where finishing strong will be on top of their minds.

Where to watch live

The men's 200m semifinal is scheduled for 8:55 pm local time, 1:25 am IST and the women's 400m final will be shown live at 9:50 pm local time, 2:20 am IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage information

India: TV: Star Sports Select 2/HD 2. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV: BBC. Live streaming: BBC iPlayer

US: TV: NBCSN. Live streaming: NBC Sports Live

Canada: TV: CBC. Live streaming: CBC Player

Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Live

Africa: TV: Supersport. Live streaming: Supersport online

Worldwide: IAAF official YouTube Channel, IAAF official Facebook page