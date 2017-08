London will be hosting the 16th edition of IAAF World Championships from August 4 at the Olympic Stadium.

Big names from across the globe will be arriving in at the capital city to compete in the 10-day track-and-field event.

The focus will be on Usain Bolt as the decorated Olympian is all set to hang his boots after running the 100m and 4x100m relay races in the upcoming meet.

Distance-running legend and local hope Mo Farah could also use the London meet as his swansong. Having won five world Championships Golds so far, the 34-year-old will be eyeing a double - 5000m, 10,000m.

Kenya, which topped the 2015 medal tally with 7 Golds, 6 Silvers and 3 Bronze, will face quite a lot of competition from the likes of Jamaica and United States.

Great Britain, which finished fourth last edition, will be boosted by home advantage.

On the other hand, India has sent a 25-member unit. Junior world record holder in Javelin Throw, Neeraj Chopra, and 100m specialist Dutee Chand are the Asian minnows' best bet.

Full schedule

Day 1 - August 4

Event Round Time Men's 100m Preliminary 7pm local time/11:30pm IST Men's Discus Throw Qualification Group A 7:20pm local time/11:50pm IST Men's Long Jump Qualification 7:30pm local/12am IST [5 August] Women's 1500m Heats 7:35pm local/12:05am IST [5 August] Women's Pole Vault Qualification 7:45pm local/12:15am IST [5 August] Men's 100m Heats 8:20pm local/12:50am IST [5 August] Men's Discus Throw Qualification Group B 8:45pm local/1:15am IST [5 August] Men's 10000m Final 9:30pm local/1:50am IST [5 August]



Day 2 - August 5

Event Round Time -- Morning session -- Men's Shot Put Qualification 10am local/2:30pm IST Women's 100m Hurdles Heptathlon 10:05am local/2:35pm IST Women's Hammer Throw Qualification Group A 10:35am local/3:05pm iST Men's 400m Heats 10:45am local/3:15pm IST Women's Triple Jump Qualification 11:am local/3:30pm IST Women's High Jump Heptathlon 11:30am local/4pm IST Women's 100m Heats 11:45am local/4:!5pm IST Women's Hammer Throw Qualification Group B 12:05am local/4:35pm IST Men's 800m Heats 12:45am local/5:15pm IST -- Afternoon Session -- Women's Shot Put Heptathlon 7pm local/11:30pm IST Men's 100m Semi-final 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Men's Discus Throw Final 7:25pm local/11:55pm IST Women's 1500m Semi-final 7:35pm local/12:05am [August 6] Men's Long Jump Final 8:05pm local/12:35am [August 6] Women's 10,000m Final 8:10pm local/12:40am [August 6] Women's 200m Heptathlon 9pm local/1:30am [August 6] Men's 100m Final 9:45pm local/2:15am [August 6]



Day 3 - August 6

Event Round Time -- Morning session -- Women's Long Jump Heptathlon 10am local/2:30pm IST Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heats 10:05am local/2:35pm iST Men's Pole Vault Qualification 10:40am local/3:10pm IST Men's Marathon Final 10:55am local/3:25pm IST Men's 400m Hurdles Heats 11:05am local/3:35pm IST Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon Group A 11:45am local/4:15pm IST Women's 400m Heats 11:55pm local/4:25pm IST Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon Group B 1pm local/5:30pm IST Men's 110m Hurdles Heats 1:15pm local/5:45pm IST Women's Marathon Final 2pm local/6:30pm IST -- Afternoon session -- Women's Pole Vault Final 7pm local/11:30pm IST Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Women's 100m Semi-final 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST Men's 400m Semi-final 7:40pm local/12:10am IST [August 7] Mens' 110m Hurdles Semi-final 8:10pm local/12:40am IST [August 7] Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B 8:30pm local/1am IST [August 7] Men's Shot Put Final 8:35pm local/1:05am IST [August 7] Women's 800m Heptathlon 8:40pm local/1:10am IST [August 7] Men's 800m Semi-final 9:15pm local/1:45am IST [August 7] Women's 100m Final 9:50pm local/2:20am IST [August 7]

Day 4 - August 7

Event Round Time Men's 200m Heats 6:30pm local/11pm IST Men's Triple Jump Qualification 6:35pm local/11:05pm IST Women's Hammer Throw Final 7pm local/11:30pm IST Women's 400m Hurdles Heats 7:30pm local/12am IST [August 8] Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-final 8:20pm local/12:50am IST [August 8] Women's Triple Jump Final 8:25pm local/12:55am IST [August 8] Women's 400m Semi-final 8:55pm local/1:25am IST [August 8] Men's 110m Hurdles Final 9:30pm local/2am IST [August 8] Women's 1500m Final 9:50pm local/2:20am IST [August 8]

Day 5 - August 8

Event Round Time Women's Javelin Throw Final 7:20pm local/11:50pm IST Women's 200m Heats 7:30pm local/12am IST [August 9] Men's Pole Vault Final 7:35pm local/12:05am IST [August 9] Women's 400m Hurdles Semi-final 8:35pm local/1:05am IST [August 9] Women's Shot Put Qualification 8:40pm local/1:10am IST [August 9] Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:10pm local/1:40am IST [August 9] Men's 800m Final 9:35pm local/2:05am IST [August 9] Men's 400m Final 9:52pm local/2:22am IST [August 9]

Day 6 - August 9

Event Round Date Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Women's Long Jump Qualification 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST Men's Hammer Throw Qualification Group A 7:20pm local/11:50pm IST Men's 5000m Heats 8:05pm local/12:35am IST [10 August] Women's Shot Put Final 8:25pm local/12:55am IST [10 August] Men's Hammer Throw Qualification Group B 8:50pm local/1:20am IST [10 August] Men's 200m Semi-final 8:55pm local/1:25am IST [10 August] Men's 400m Hurdles Final 9:33pm local/2:03am IST [10 August] Women's 400m Final 9:50pm local/2:20am IST [10 August]



Day 7 - August 10

Event Round Date Women's 5000m Heats 6:30pm local/11pm IST Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Women's High Jump Qualification 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST Women's 800m Heats 7:25pm local/11:55pm IST Men's Triple Jump Final 8:20pm local/12:50am IST [August 11] Men's 1500m Heats 8:25pm local/12:55am IST [August 11] Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B 8:35pm local/1:05am IST [August 11] Women's 200m Semi-final 9:05pm local/1:35am IST [August 11] Women's 400m Hurdles Final 9:35pm local/2:05am IST [August 11] Men's 200m Final 9:52pm local/2:22am IST [August 11]



Day 8 - August 11

Event Round Date -- Morning session -- Men's 100m Decalthlon 10am local/2:30pm IST Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group A 10:10am local/2:40pm IST Women's 100m Hurdles Heats 10:45am local/3:15pm IST Men's Long Jump Decathlon 11:05am local/3:35pm IST Men's High Jump Qualification 11:15am local/3:45pm IST Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B 11:35am local/4:05pm IST Men's Shot Put Decathlon 12:55pm local/5:25pm IST -- Afternoon session --- Men's High Jump Decathlon 5pm local/9:30pm IST Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-final 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Women's Long Jump Final 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST Women's 800m Semi-final 7:35pm local/12:05am IST [August 12] Men's 1500m Semi-final 8:10pm local/12:40am IST [August 12] Men's Hammer Throw Final 8:30pm local/1am IST [August 12] Men's 400m Decathlon 8:45pm local/1:15am IST [August 12] Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:25pm local/1:55am IST [August 12] Women's 200m Final 9:50pm local/2:20am IST [August 12]

Day 9 - August 12

Event Round Date -- Morning session -- Men's 110m Hurdles Decathlon 10am local/2:30pm IST Women's 4x100m Relay Heats 10:35am local/3:05pm IST Men's 4x100m Relay Heats 10:55am local/3:25pm IST Men's Discus Throw Decathlon Group A 11am local/3:30pm IST Women's 4x400m Relay Heats 11:20am local/3:50pm IST Men's 4x400m Relay Heats 11:50am local/3:50pm IST Men;'s Discus Throw Decathlon Group B 12:20pm local/ 4:50pm IST Men's Pole Vault Decathlon Group A 1:30pm local/ 6pm IST Men's Pole Vault Decathlon Group B 2:15pm local/6:45pm IST -- Afternoon session -- Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon Group A 5:30pm local/10pm IST Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon Group B 6:55pm local/11:25pm IST Women's High Jump Fianal 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Women's 100m Hurdles Final 8:05pm local/12:35am [August 13] Men's Javelin Throw Final 8:15pm local/12:45am [August 13] Men's 5000m Final 8:20pm local/12:50am [August 13] Women's 4x100m Relay Final 9:30pm local/2am [August 13] Men's 4x100m Relay Final 9:50pm local/2:20am [August 13]

Day 10 - August 13