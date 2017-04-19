The British actor told IBTimes UK that he would love to play a superhero in his next movie. Nighy was promoting his latest film, WW2 flick Their Finest which is released to UK cinemas on 21 April.
‘I would like superpowers’: Bill Nighy discusses acting, future roles and new film Their Finest
- April 19, 2017 19:30 IST
