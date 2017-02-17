I will not allow them to break Ukip: Paul Nuttall gets emotional during party conference speech

  • February 17, 2017 20:39 IST
    By ITN
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall shed a tear while delivering his address to the party conference in Bolton on 17 February. Nuttall has faced criticism this week, after it emerged that claims he had lost close friends in the Hillsborough disaster were untrue.
