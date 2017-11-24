NorthEast United FC co-owner John Abraham has reacted sharply on the highly condemnable incident that took place at the JLN Stadium in Chennai on Thursday during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

A northeast girl was mocked and teased, as a part of a racial attack, by a drunk local boy at the stands. The video has been frowned upon by Indian football fans as well as the Chennaiyin FC authorities.

Bollywood actor Abraham, who has been the face of the ISL side since their inception in 2014, mentioned that he will personally meet the victimised girl and also will not let the 'fake' fans go scot-free.

Abraham also mentioned that Chennaiyin FC co-owner and his Bollywood buddy Abhishek Bachchan would also never condone this behaviour.

Chennaiyin FC has a very strict and firm policy against racism and any unbecoming behaviour in the stadium. The club strongly condemns any such act. We are looking into any such incidents and will take strong action against it. pic.twitter.com/0ZD2VjMCBM — Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) November 24, 2017

Our club will take every step possible to maintain safety of the fans #Highlanders. Thanks for your support #8States1United #NEUFC pic.twitter.com/HFSLbz6GGt — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 24, 2017

Full statement from John Abraham:

It's deeply disturbing for me when sports becomes an unsafe or unharmonious place for anyone. Everything I have taken back from sport has only been positive. From learning to play with people who are different, learning to take loss with a sense of sportsmanship, winning with humility.

To the girl who was victimized by these insensitive and thoughtless people, "We'll stand with you and you'll never feel alone as you must've felt in that moment. I will personally meet you and make sure you are ok."

To the "fans" who troubled her, "I'll call you fake fans because I know that Abhishek or myself would never condone this behaviour from our true fans. I will find you and make sure you are punished and apologize for your behaviour."

Let's build and create value from our interactions rather than creating such negative causes. Let's use our voices for good. Let's stand united.