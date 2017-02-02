Ileana D'cruz recently revealed that she was once a victim of eve-teasing and harassment. The actress described the experience as traumatic.

Ileana took to Twitter and shared an article in which a girl narrated a horrible incident of being harassed by her former boyfriend. The said article is titled "I'm leaking my ex's dirty messages and voice notes because he's left me no choice."

The Rustom actress shared the article on Twitter with the caption saying, "Absolutely despicable piece of crap! so proud of this girl who exposed this swine! whoever u r lad #madrespect."

Ileana posted another tweet revealing her experience with eve-teasing. "I've been a victim of eve teasing n harassment n it's traumatic. I'm lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it," she said.

Sharing the second part of the story, Ileana tweeted, "Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me. This was the second part to the story. Absolutely no bloody excuse for this."

Eve teasing and crimes against women are plaguing the country. The rise of social media have emboldened several girls to share their horrible experiences online.

Many Bollywood actresses had shared similar stories in the past.