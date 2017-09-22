Actress Bhavana is basking in the success of Malayalam thriller Adam Joan released during Onam holidays. She has been getting a good response for her portrayal of Swetha.

Swetha is unlike the bubbly roles she is used to playing and is considered one of her best performances so far. But in her recent interview with director Jinu V Abraham, the actress revealed she almost backed out of the project in the middle of the shooting in Scotland.

"I was a torture to the whole crew of Adam Joan from the day one of the shoot in Scotland. I was was out of control and wanted to come back to Kerala due to my mood swings. I used to tell you every day that I will return the advance amount. It took me 10-15 days to get under the skin of the character," Bhavana is heard saying in her latest interview on Kappa TV.

"But by the time the shoot was over after 50 days, I didn't want to leave the country, where I was a total stranger with no one recognising me. I enjoyed my life in Scotland and was planning to settle down there," she added.

Bhavana also revealed she was hesitant to hear the script of Adam Joan as she wanted to take a break from acting career.

"Initially, I had decided not to commit movies after Honey Bee 2 and I wanted to take a break. I tried to avoid hearing the story of Adam Joan, even after Prithviraj intervened. That's when our common friend Krishnaprabha told me about you. Finally, I decided to listen to the script.

"What attracted me the most to Adam Joan is the fact that I am not paired up with the hero, but a strong character, who plays a key role. It was something that I have never done before."

Bhavana has thanked Jinu and the whole crew of Adam Joan for putting up with her mood swings during the filming.

