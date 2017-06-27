Sridevi has been targeted for rejecting Baahubali and the cold war between her and director SS Rajamouli is turning ugly. The Mom actress was offered the role of Sivagami, which was later essayed by Ramya Krishnan.

Rajamouli, in one of his interviews, said that Sridevi demanded a whopping amount and profit share in the movie. Rajamouli had said: "Sridevi asked for 8 crores. Apart from that, she wants five business class tickets whenever she has to fly to Hyderabad and fly back. And five business suites should be booked at the biggest hotel in Hyderabad for her entourage during their stay. She even wanted a share in Hindi version of the film."

As Sridevi has been judged for turning down the role, the actress clarified that not only Baahubali, but she has rejected many blockbuster movies in the past. She was upset with the fact that a filmmaker revealed the remuneration of an actor on a public platform.

Recently, Sridevi was asked about it once again and she explained how hurt she is. "I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to (have got a chance to) work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue, it made me feel very sad," Mid-Day quoted Sridevi as saying.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has created several records at the box office. On the other hand, Sridevi is busy promoting her upcoming flick, Mom. After English Vinglish, she will be appearing in this thriller drama, which will be released on July 7.

