After Urvi, Shraddha Srinath is game for one more release in Kaatru Veliyidai, which marks her debut in Tamil films. Make no mistake, she is not the female lead in the movie, but rather will be seen in a cameo. Although she has done a small role, working with a legend like Mani Ratnam has its own rewards.

"This is my big ticket film and I will use this Mani Ratnam card as much as I can," Shraddha Srinath shares her excitement with International Business Times. "Working with Mani sir was a wonderful experience. I enjoyed every moment on the sets," the actress adds. She will be seen as Girija Kapoor, the daughter of a brigadier. It is interesting to note that the 27-year old is the daughter of an army colonel in her real life which obviously became an advantage for her.

When asked whether Mani Ratnam offered the film seeing her performance in U Turn, she says "He has not seen the film yet, but told me several times that he has heard a lot of good things about the film."

The short experience of working with Mani Ratnam has left her with the desire of wanting more. "I would like to spend more time with him on the sets, would love to do bigger roles in his films and definitely want to be his heroine in future," Shraddha Srinath says. Kaatru Veliyidai, which is dubbed into Telugu as Cheliyaa, stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the leads and the movie hits the screens this week.

Coming to Shraddha Srinath, she has a few movies in her kitty, including Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan-starrer Vikram Vedha and Nivin Pauly's Richie and Kannada film Operation Alumelamma.