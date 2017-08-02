The Income Tax Department conducted raids on Wednesday at the residence of Karnataka energy minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Sureshkumar, a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

Further, the I-T department also raided Eagleton resort in Bidadi near Bengaluru, owned by his brother, where 44 Gujarat MLAs are hold up.

I-T officials have so far seized Rs 7.5 crore cash from the Delhi residence of the minister, who has been taken to his house in Bengaluru from the resort by the IT team.

