Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines recently after he revealed Bollywood's dark side on social media. His cryptic tweet hinted at the racism that is still being practised in the Indian film industry.

Nawaz tweeted: "Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that."

The 'Fair And Handsome' row has made his fans furious and it has been speculated that the tweet was meant as a reply to a casting director. According to the Press Trust of India, Sanjay Chouhan, casting director of Nawazuddin's upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, is the person.

Sanjay has now responded to the issue and told PTI: "I was completely misquoted. All I said was the film needed actors, as good as Nawazuddin. You need actors who could match his stature. I don't know from where the 'fair and handsome' bit came but I never said the words."

He also said that he "would never hurt Nawaz sir," whom he had not yet spoken to, and that he was "deeply saddened by how the comments, which (he) never made in the first place, turned out."

Nawaz's reportedly reacted the way he did because of Sanjay's statement to Deccan Chronicle. He had said: "We can't cast fair and handsome people with Nawaz. It would look so weird. You have to take people with distinct features and personalities when pairing them with him."

Nawaz has won hearts with his performances in Bollywood films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees and Haraamkhor among others. He will be next seen in Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael.