Proving that age is just a number, 43-year-old Neerja Wadhwa Dhanrajhani not only participated in the Mrs India International beauty pageant but also won the title this year. Hosted in Thailand, the beauty pageant winner took time out of her busy life to meet International Business Times, India to talk about her glamorous journey. Neerja had participated in the 36 to 45 years age group category.

The Bengaluru-based winner is a mother of a nine-year-old girl and not only juggles the responsibility of a mother and wife, but also of a business developer at an IT company. A career-oriented person, Neerja decided to participate in the beauty pageant after her friend encouraged her to take part in it.

Also Read: Miss Diva 2016 winner Roshmitha Harimurthy; complete list of sub-contest titleholders [PHOTOS]

"I decided to participate just 20 days prior to the event and everything happened in a fraction of days. Although 20 days or a month is never enough to prepare for a pageant and to add up to that I wanted to carry something which I could wear which was done over night. My work is demanding and I was working till my last day before I left for my pageant," she revealed.

When she decided to participate, the most affected person from her family was her nine-year-old. "The person who gets affected the most is my daughter. She is the one who looks forward to me coming back from office, spend a little time with her and she was the one who was affected the most. But I really admire and love her for the kind of support she gave me," Neerja shared.

The beautiful diva went on to share her definition of beauty. She said, "I would not say beauty is only the looks. For me, it is definitely the combination of the grace, looks, the way you carry yourself and way you behave. Beauty is a definition that varies from person to person. Colour cannot define beauty."

So, how is the gorgeous beauty queen's preparation for Mrs International title going on? Talking about her busy schedule, Neerja revealed that she hasn't found the time focus on the international beauty pageant as yet.

"I am still too deeply into my work and still running around completing my meetings. But when I start, I definitely would take care of myself. Not move out too much, my eating habits, my workout regime, I'll be putting efforts into that," she revealed. She doesn't have a set routine at the moment given her responsibilities but she is planning to put things in place.

Neerja advices busy women who want to participate in the beauty pageant to be passionate. "If you are passionate about something, there's always a way out," she said.

While she appears to be a role model for working women today, IBTimes, India wanted to know if she has a role model. Denying if she looks up to someone, she said that she admires Kangana Ranuat and her work.

"I like Kangana a lot. Kangana is a very true, she is true person. Whatever she says and does is never a false thing. She tries to achieve what she wishes to," she revealed.

Neerja will be representing India at Mrs International beauty pageant this year.