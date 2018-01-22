Mohun Bagan successfully achieved their double over East Bengal in the I-League 2017-18 season. The Mariners beat their arch-rivals 2-0 in a complete one-sided Kolkata derby on Sunday January 21.

Cameoonian forward Dipanda Dicka scored a brace in the match and in his first season itself with Mohun Bagan, the 28-year-old became the club's poster boy this 2018.

The Mariners had earlier beaten East Bengal 1-0 in their first leg encounter of the current I-League season on December 2017. Nigerian defender Eze Kingsley, also in his first season with the club, was the scorer in that match.

Watch all the three goals here

December 2017: Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal highlights

January 2018: East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan highlights

Mohun Bagan entered their second leg Kolkata derby match on Sunday at the back of a major disadvantage. Star forward/winger Sony Norde remained a key absentee.

The Haitian is on the verge of quitting Mohun Bagan as he hasn't really managed to recover from his injury.

"I would like to thank all the official and the players especially the fans to make me feel so adorable every single day... congratulations guys for today's match. Keep it up... see you all very soon," wrote Sony on Facebook after the match.

Dicka paid tribute to Sony after the match and also hailed his link-up with new Mohun Bagan signing Akram Moghrabi.

"Today I will dedicate the win to Sony Norde," Dicka was quoted as saying by Goal. "The win was very important for the team. I must say that the second goal was my personal best.

"I was hungry to score today. The communication went off quite well with Akram," he added. "We must focus on winning the I-League. I could have scored eight goals today."