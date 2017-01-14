Bengaluru FC maintained their 100 percent record in the new season of I-League as two second half goals from debutant Roby Norales and CK Vineeth ensured that the reigning champions stayed top of the table.

Bengaluru win opening match

Bengaluru FC started the first half brightly as they looked to build on their 3-0 win against Shillong from their first match last weekend. They controlled much of the early possession and came close in the sixth minute of the match as Udanta Singh found Sunil Chhetri, who took a shot only to be blocked by a defender.

Their next chance for the home team came in the 11th minute as Mandar Rao found Daniel Lalhlimpuia through a cross, only for his shot to be saved by Chennai City FC's keeper Karanjit Singh. Bengaluru FC continued to dominate the game as the game progressed after defender Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte found Eugeneson Lyngdoh following some fine footwork only for him to shoot over the goal post.

Chhetri came close in the 19th minute but he put too much into his shot as the ball flew over Karanjit's goal. Chennai City FC's only real chance of the first half came in the 23 minute after Ganseh tried his luck from outside the box with his shot saved by Amrinder.

The two best chances of the first half for Bengaluru came in the 26th and 29th minutes. The first of them -- Daniel and Chhetri exchanged a quick one-two, with Karanjit denying the home side a goal again. The next chance came minutes later after Daniel took a shot only for Karanjit to save it once again.

Bengaluru FC could have been up by at least 4 goals before half-time, but the heroics of the Chennai City FC keeper kept the score at 0-0.

Bengaluru FC started the second half the same as the first and they had an early chance after Ralte fired from 30 yards. Chennai FC City responded with a quick counter-attack as Marcos Tank made a run down the left but John Johnson took care of him. The home team continued to dominate possession early in the second half and it presented their captain with a chance, but Chhetri's shot was way off target.

Bengaluru FC gave a debut to their new signing early in the second half as Norales came on for Mandar. Vineeth also came in for the home side in the 69th minute in the hope of finding a way past Karanjit, who was a brick wall for the away side.

Bengaluru FC finally found the back of the net twice in quick succession. First, Norales found the got the opener in the 77th minute and then Vineeth put in the finishing touch, after a superb cross from Udanta.

Following the two goals Bengaluru FC sat back allowing Chennai to have the ball, but the away side just could not capitalise.