Can Bengaluru FC's reign at the top of I-League 2017 points table come to an end following the end of round 3? Seems unlikely, taking into account the form the defending champions are in at the moment.

However, never say never! That remains the mantra in football.

Download the I-League fixtures.

The top shots Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal are all in action in the round 3 of I-League, starting Tuesday. At the moment, the defending champions top the table, after bagging two wins on the trot. Former champions Mohun Bagan are just behind them with the Kolkata giants also winning two wins on the trot.

Mumbai FC, meanwhile, are third in the table with two wins on the trot as well! Unusual and unexpected, but that's how the Indian football competition has transpired so far.

I-League 2017 points table (after Round 2)

Ranking Team Points 1 Bengaluru FC 6 2 Mohun Bagan 6 3 Mumbai FC 6 4 East Bengal 4 5 Aizawl FC 4 6 Chennai City FC 1 7 Minerva FC 1 8 Churchill Brothers 0 9 DSK Shivajians 0 10 Shillong Lajong 0

Top scorer (after Round 2)

Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC), Darryl Duffy (Mohun Bagan) - 2 goals

Round 3 fixtures