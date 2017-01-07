I-League defending champions Bengaluru FC get set for their campaign opener this season against Shillong Lajong FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. The hosts are tipped to win the contest, but never rule out any team, that's what the mantra remains in football.

Bengaluru FC have a new season, a new coach and a handful of new players as well. Albert Roca, after guiding the Indian football side to a historic campaign in AFC Cup 2016 in a short period, takes charge of his first assignment in Indian national-level football.

Will we miss Ashley Westwood who guided Bengaluru FC to two I-League titles in three years? That will be seen during the first few games of the Sunil Chhetri, CK Vineeth and Eugeneson Lyngdoh-bolstered side.

"There's absolutely no pressure on us. If anything the success in the AFC Cup has boosted our morale and we will look to carry that mentality in the league," said the Spanish coach at the pre-match press conference. "We will surely need to perform at our best from the first game to the last but we won't be doing it under any pressure."

The departure of Alvaro Rubio just before the start of the I-League was definitely not a good news for Bengaluru FC, but the arrival of Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai and East Bengal veteran Harmanjot Khabra has been positive news for the champions.

Team news

Bengaluru FC: Rino Anto, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Keegan Pereira, Salam Ranjan Singh and Lalchhuanmawia are unavailable owing to injuries. The left-back position will be contested between Sena Ralte and Nishu Kumar.

Shillong Lajong FC: Rocus Lamare is injured. Apart from that, Thangboi Singto has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Schedule of match

Date: January 7

Time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.