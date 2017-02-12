East Bengal are all set to take on Mohun Bagan at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Sunday. It's an important match for Mohun Bagan as they look to match league leaders East Bengal on points table.

East Bengal, under Trevor Morgan, are currently on the top of the I-League table with 19 points and could go six points clear if they can keep up their impressive form. After they drew the opening game with Aizawl FC, East Bengal won all six matches followed.

Mehtab Hossain will be back for East Bengal after he missed out on the match against Chennai City FC (East Bengal won 3-0) due to suspension. East Bengal's fresh recruit Chris Payne is in contention to make his debut.. Arnab Mondal, though deemed fit, might have to sit out, given the impressive form of Gurwinder Singh.

Trevor Morgan told media that his team take every match seriously.

"It's you guys who create the buzz around a single game but not the players. We prepare for every single game with utter seriousness and approach each game with same intensity. We won't deviate from our lookout tomorrow and we will try to execute our plans on the pitch" I-League's official website quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan is at the second place in I-League, three points behind East Bengal. They are yet to lose a game and have played one game less than East Bengal, making them a strong contender for the top spot.

Mohun Bagan have no suspensions or serious injury concerns leading to this match. Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira is back from injury and could make his return this match. He didn't play the last two I-League matches and the AFC Cup match.

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen seemed confident ahead of the match.

"I personally look towards the game akin to any other game. Day in and day out, we plan, practice and try to execute it on the field. There's no other lookout for tomorrow's game as such. It's another game in the league and three points up for grabs. We'll push our limits to win it, as we do for any other game, nothing else" he said.

Where to watch

The match between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan is set to start at 4:30pm IST.

India: TV: Ten 2. Live Streaming: Ten Sports.

Live Score: Twitter