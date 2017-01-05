It's been a bright start for Indian football already this 2017, thanks to the impressive display by the India women's football team, who won their fourth consecutive SAFF Championship on Wednesday.

Now, the start of I-League 2016-17 this weekend is set to continue that positive momentum for the game in the country. The calendar year is a landmark one for Indian football, especially because in some months' time, we get to witness the biggest football event in the country ever -- the FIFA U17 World Cup.

This year has the potential to take Indian football to newer heights and therefore, the importance of creating good moments with the passing of every game and tournament is paramount. A major question remains if this season's I-League is the final. As per the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a single league -- merging the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League -- remains a primary aim now.

Whatever be, if this indeed is the final I-League ever, there is nothing more great than the competition ending on a grand note. While Goan clubs as well as the legendary Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have already made I-League a grand occasion over the years, the introduction of Bengaluru FC and their sensational achievements gave the I-League a wonderful icing on the cake.

Can Bengaluru FC defend the I-League title this season or will Mohun Bagan rule over them again.....or will East Bengal finally be able to win the trophy after a wait of years? All of these remains to be seen. Having said that, it is absolutely stupid to count out the other football clubs like Aizwal FC, Minerva FC or Shillong Lajong FC.

Whatever be, one thing remains certain. Although the ISL may try to steal attention by splashing the cash and bringing on celebrities, the rights for quality Indian football action lies solely with the I-League.

Stay up to date with the matches, starting this Saturday. Download the I-League fixtures.