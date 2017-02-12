The I-League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan ended in a 0-0 draw and it was a fair result as both teams had their fair share of chances in front of goal, but had Mohun Bagan utilised their chances in the first half they could have come away with the three points.

Mohun Bagan got the Kolkata Derby under way and it was all Mohun Bagan in the early part of the match and their captain Katsumi Yusa had a chance to get an early cross in the 3rd minute, but his last touch proved to be too hard as the ball rolled out for a goal kick.

Mohun Bagan dominated the early part of the game, but East Bengal slowly found their groove and Robin Singh had the chance to catch the Mohun Bagan defence off guard but he was caught offside. The first real threat of the game came in the 15th minute as Sony Norde collected the ball from a corner kick and crossed it in, but Pritam Kotal's shot was straight at Rehenesh TP.

Sony Norde continued to be a big threat for the East Bengal defence throughout the first half and he could have made it 1-0 after he tried his luck from a corner kick, but Rehenesh came to the rescue once again.

As the match progressed, East Bengal slowly came into the game and their first real chance of the match came in the 23rd minute as Robin Singh found Willis Plaza only for his shot to be directed straight at Debjit Majumder.

In the 37th minute, East Bengal created another chance as Plaza and Nikhil Poojari combined well but Robin Singh failed to connect with the resulting cross. Mohun Bagan could have taken the lead just before half time as Souvik Chakraborty dribbled past the East Bengal defence only to fire his shot straight at the keeper.

Mohun Bagan should have been up by 2 goals at least before the half time break, but the heroics of East Bengal keeper Rehenesh kept the score at 0-0 at half time.

Despite East Bengal starting the second half much better it failed to live up to what the first half produced as the pace of the match slowed down and the number of chances also reduced. East Bengal got the real first chance and had the chance to break the deal lock in the 57th minute as Plaza was once again on target with his shot, but Mohun Bagan keeper Debjit kept the score line at 0-0.

Mohun Bagan found a rare chance at goal in the second half on the counter attack and Sony Norde was at it again, but he failed to test the East Bengal keeper this time as he fired straight at him. In the 71st minute, Katsumi Yusa had a good opportunity to open the scoring but his shot was blocked by Ivan Bukenya.

Mohun Bagan continued to create chances in quick succession and this time it fell to Darryl Duffy, but his shot too was blocked this time by Gurwinder Singh. Mohun Bagan seemed to come to life towards the end of the second half and Balwant Singh had a chance from a free kick but he headed wide off the goal.

With the match ending 0-0, East Bengal maintained their three point lead at the top of the I-League and the two teams from Kolkata remain the only unbeaten teams in the I-League, but with Mohun Bagan having played a game less than East Bengal, they could go level on points at the top of the table.