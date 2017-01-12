The inaugural round of I-League 2017 belonged to just one team -- defending champions Bengaluru FC -- as they gave a classy performance against Shillong Lajong, to march towards victory in their maiden game of the season. Can they keep the winning run now?

That remains to be seen as we head into the second round of I-League this week, with all the big teams taking the centre stage and a mouthwatering derby -- the first of its kind -- remaining on the cards.

While BFC got their opening win comfortably, Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- the other two big teams in the Indian football competition -- struggled to make their mark.

East Bengal, who are looking for their first-ever I-League title this year and coach Trevor James Morgan reiterating that they are keen on nothing but a win in all the league games, faltered in their very first game as they recorded a 1-1 draw against dark horses Aizawl FC. The match was going in the favour of the Mizoram side, until Ivan Bukenya struck the equaliser for East Bengal right at the death.

Mohun Bagan, former I-League champions, meanwhile, won their maiden game of the season 1-0 against a reinstated Churchill Brothers, but they were under all sorts of pressure in the match and their victory wasn't that convincing either. Balwant Singh remained the scorer for the Mariners.

New comers Chennai City FC and Minerva FC, meanwhile, registered a goalless draw in their first game last weekend, while Mumbai FC beat Pune side DSK Shivajians 1-0 in a Maharashtra derby.

I-League 2017 points table (after Round 1)

Ranking Team Points 1 Bengaluru FC 3 2 Mohun Bagan 3 3 Mumbai FC 3 4 East Bengal 1 5 Aizawl FC 1 6 Chennai City FC 1 7 Minerva FC 1 8 Churchill Brothers 0 9 DSK Shivajians 0 10 Shillong Lajong 0

Top scorer (after Round 1)

Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC) - 2 goals

Round 2 fixtures