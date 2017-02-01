Huma Qureshi, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Sohail Khan, said that she is already married. The actress also said that her marriage was a secret affair.

'Jolly LLB 2': Akshay Kumar shares still showing chemistry with Huma Qureshi

"I have already gotten married; it's a secret shaadi," Huma told Pinkvilla in an interview. Her co-actor in Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar, also quipped in and said: "Now, she will be looking for children."

However, all these were said out of jest. Huma was talking about Akshay's pranks on the sets of the film and that is when she made the above remark, flaunting her funny side.

There have also been rumours of her dating Salman Khan's brother Sohail. The actress has though denied the buzz. "Whenever something like this comes up, unpleasant, ugly, I just go to social media and I respond to it. Getting linked up to somebody who you consider your brother is a bit much I feel. It's really sad," Huma told India Today.

"I don't think about it really. My family knows what the truth is. I don't let it bother me too much. I always feel that your relationship with your fans is most important," she added.

This is the first time that Akshay and Huma have paired up for a movie and their chemistry looks nice in the trailer. The movie is slated to be released on February 10.