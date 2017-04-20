Rebel star Prabhas, who is busy promoting Baahubali 2, says shooting of action sequences was time consuming and he gave 300 days for these episodes in the SS Rajamouli-directed epic movie.

In an interview, Prabhas said that it was not easy to shoot the action episodes of Baahubali, which are choreographed by stunt master Peter Heins. "Initially, I gave 80 days for the action episodes, but it extended to nearly 120 days. On the whole, I gave 300 days for the action episodes of the film," Deccan Chronicle quoted Prabhas as saying.

Prabhas says that the makers spent massive amount of money on the action scenes and thousands of people worked on them, "It was not that easy to shoot the action episodes. After we completed one scene, it would take three to four hours to set up another scene and also, each episode cost lakhs of rupees. The whole atmosphere was like a big factory with thousands of employees," added the Baahubali star.

The actor was seen playing two roles -- Shivudu/Mahendra Baahubali and his father Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning. Prabhas will be seen portraying three roles in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Along with those two roles, he will portray the role of Mahendra Bahubali's grandfather - Maharaja Vikramadeva and the makers have kept it as a big surprise.