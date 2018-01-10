Rani Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra is known for keeping his life extremely private. He is someone completely opposite to what Karan Johar is, and the actress revealed why this nature of his made her fall for him.

Rani said that like her, Aditya keeps his life very private, and he is not fond of socialising much. Rani said that she is very happy that her husband is extremely private, and that is why she fell in love with him.

"The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere," Rani told CNN News 18.

She then went on to compare Aditya with Karan, and said that if the former was like KJo, she would not have even fallen for him.

"For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don't think I'd have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Every day he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home. I am a very family-oriented person. I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is in the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he (Aditya Chopra) is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me," the actress added.

Rani, who had earlier made a comeback with Mardani, is now set to appear on the big screen with the film titled Hichki. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, the film will present Rani as a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.