Minnesota police have released a new video that shows the four-year-old daughter of slain Philando Castiles girlfriend begging her mother to cooperate with the police, out of fear she would also get shot.I dont want you to get shooted, the little girl told Diamond Reynolds as they were being held in the back seat of a police vehicle immediately after Castile, a black man, was shot and killed by a police officer in July 2016.
I dont want you to get shooted 4-year-old daughter of Philando Castiles girlfriend tells mother
- June 23, 2017 13:19 IST
