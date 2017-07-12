A case has been filed by the Hindu Makkal Katchi against Kamal Haasan citing that his Bigg Boss show is tarnishing the Tamil culture. It demanded his immediate arrest.

Reacting to the issue, Kamal Haasan told Arnab Gowsami's The Republic that he doesn't "mind being arrested." He said, "How silly the accusal is all about. Don't we see cheerleaders dancing during cricket matches?"

Kamal Haasan continued, "I'm mistaken to be a communist. The truth is I'm a rationalist. I am willing to accept either side as long as it works along with the world logic."

The HMK raised an objection with Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil claiming the show to be having intimate scenes and projecting vulgarity in the name of entertainment. It has hurt the sentiments of 7 crore Tamils, the group said.

Kamal defended his argument by quoting some Tamil poetry and said that he is growing new skin while reminding that he is being constantly attacked by one or the other groups.

In March, the HMK had slammed him over his views on the Hindu epic Mahabharata in an interview and filed a PIL against him in the Tirunelveli district court.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss show has enjoyed good viewership in its first week. As per the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India), the ratings are better than the opening episode that signifies the growing popularity of the show.

As many as 15 contestants entered the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil on 25 June out of which Anuya and Ganja Karuppu have been eliminated, while Bharani has been evicted for violating the basic rule of the show. Shree has quit the game due to health reasons.