Rajinikanth has reacted to the stand off between The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) by requesting the concerned parties to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.

The Tamil superstar has said that he does not like the word "strike" and stated that the solution would arise for any issues if the egos are kept aside for the common good.

What is the issue all about?

The FEFSI, which has about 25,000 members from 24 unions, has gone on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, 1 August, demanding a hike in the daily wages of its members.

Last month, some technicians belonging to different groups in FEFSI refused to be part of Billa Pandi shooting demanding a rise in their daily wages. The film's producer, Suresh, took the issue to TFPC which raised objection over the halting of the shooting.

FEFSI stated that the agreement between the producers and employees union expired on 31 July. "The members should be paid new wages and until then we will be on strike," RK Selvamani, FEFSI president, told IANS.

Actor Vishal, who is the president of producers' council, was unwilling to bow down to workers' demands and said they will pay the wages fixed by the TFPC. He also claimed that they would hire non-FEFSI members.

Further, he demanded the technical union that they pay for the losses incurred due to the cancellation of Billa Pandi shooting after some its members refused to be part of it.

Now, FEFSI with demands including revision of wages, work hours and overtime payments have gone for a strike resulting in the cancellation of shootings of over 20 movies.