Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have had a massive controversy recently when the former had called the filmmaker "flag-bearer of nepotism". However, things appeared to have turned fine between them after Kangana's appearance in India's Next Superstar, in which KJo is one of the judges.

Kangana has again opened up on her current equation with him and said that she never intended to change Karan but her goal is to change the situation.

The national award winning actress, in an interview with ABP News, said that she has no hard feelings for Karan, but she has the right to express her opinions.

"I have been on his (Karan) other show and met him otherwise too. See, I don't have a personal agenda. No matter who I have spoken about, I have always spoken about issues be it nepotism, exploitation, sexual harassment, these are issues. Not that I am always right, I have been wrong in many instances in life. That does not mean I do not have the right to voice my opinion. Karan is mature. He knows I don't have hard feelings for him. I don't have the goal of changing Karan Johar but my goal is to eradicate issues to make our society a better place to live," she told the channel.

Although it appears that all is well between the director and the actress, there was a time when the two had taken jibes at each other for the same controversial statements that Kangana had made at Koffee With Karan.

After Kangana had called Karan "movie mafia" and "flag bearer of nepotism", the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had lashed out at the actress at an event saying, " She (Kangana) was my guest and I had to hear what she had to say. She has a right to have an opinion. When she says 'Flag bearer of Nepotism', I just want to say her, I am glad she knows what it all means. I don't think she has understood the entire meaning of the term. What is nepotism?

"Am I working with my nieces, nephews, daughters, cousins? And what about those 15 filmmakers, who are not from the film industry, who I have launched and who did movies. That we are not going to talk about. Tarun Mansukhani, Puneet Malhotra, Shakun Batra, Shashank Khaitan – they all come from no film background. You give these people film careers and they have a platform to stand on and that's the reverse of nepotism."