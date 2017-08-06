Sidharth Malhotra is believed to be quite close to Varun Dhawan, and even more close to Alia Bhatt, but the actor's latest remark hints not all is well between the three.

Sidharth, Alia and Varun had made their Bollywood debut together in Student of the Year. Eventually, most of Varun's films had been hit, and Alia too has gained the tag of one of the best actresses. However, Sidharth's career has not taken off.

When asked about the constant competition from his co-stars in the industry, A Gentleman actor made a remark:

"Competition, in this industry, has a different connotation. Here, there will always be people who have worked before you. You have to make peace with the fact that there will even be better performers coming in after you. In order to maintain your sanity, you can only compete with your last performance. That's all that matters. Why would I care about Varun and Alia's careers? I have too much on my plate to worry about anyway," Deccan Chronicle quoted Sidharth as saying.

While Sidharth and Alia have been rumoured to be dating, but some time back, there was a buzz that the two had parted ways. There were also reports that even things are not fine between Varun and Sidharth.

After the failure of Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth will next be seen in A Gentleman alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.