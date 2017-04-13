Russian UN ambassador Vladimir Safronkov reacted angrily to UK ambassador Matthew Rycroft’s statement on the Syrian conflict. In a heated meeting at the UN on 12 April, Safronkov aggressively told Rycroft, “I cannot accept that you insult Russia”, after the Briton condemned the Krelims backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
‘I cannot accept that you insult Russia: Watch Moscow envoys tirade at UN Syria meeting
- April 13, 2017 18:08 IST
