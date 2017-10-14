Apart from Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, fans will be treated with another movie this Diwali. Ajay Devgn is coming up with his Golmaal team on October 20.

This time there has been a slight change in the star cast of Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4).

Rohit Shetty's movie features Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

While everyone knows Golmaal is a successful franchise, Ajay admits that he is under pressure. But why?

"I am under pressure when any Golmaal film releases. I feel it is about writing a good time. That's why Rohit and his team took a good amount of time to write [the film]," Ajay told Deccan Chronicle.

Ajay said Rohit had come to him with Golmaal Again's idea four years ago, and they took around three and half years to develop it and make it ready for a Diwali release.

Ajay has been a part of all the four Golmaal series films. As all of them were of comedies, Ajay was asked how the fourth instalment was different from the previous three.

He told the daily: "It has a genre which is not tapped in India. Golmaal Again is a horror-comedy which is not scaring you but it is really funny. One can only make a sequel if their characters are famous. All the characters in the Golmaal series are famous and we need to take them forward in a different way.

"This film has a very emotional story base. Except for Kareena Kapoor Khan, we all five boys are same with same names and characteristics but the setup has changed. From Goa, we have moved to Ooty."

Meanwhile, there is buzz that all is not well between the two leading ladies of this movie. Tabu and Parineeti are said to be avoiding each other at promotional events.