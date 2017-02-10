Indian-origin physician Shawna Pandya, who is part of of a citizen-scientist astronaut project, has made the headlines as the third Indian-origin woman set to go to the space. But Pandya clarified on Friday (Feb 10) that she has not been selected.

"There has been no new announcement, flight assignment or selection of missions with respect to my work as a citizen-scientist astronaut with Project Possum or The PHEnOM Project. I am no more or less likely to fly than any other member of than these projects than I was 24 hours ago. I remain, however, a steadfast, committed and dedicated teammate and crew member to the work of both projects," she said on Facebook.

Many websites also said that she was a neuro-surgeon and an opera singer. She denied those claims as well. She said that her medical license is in general practice.

"My work is separate from the work of the Canadian Space Agency and that of NASA, and should not be represented as such. The Canadian Space Agency astronaut selection is ongoing and will be finalised this year; I am not a part of the selection. While I have previously interned at NASA-Johnson Space Center, I have no current affiliation with either organisation, and would like to clarify that any reports or articles claiming as such are mistaken," she said.

She said that she sung opera on stage once and would like to do it again but she is not an opera singer.