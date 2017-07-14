Not many are going to bet against Floyd Mayweather during his much-anticipated Superfight against Conor McGregor on August 21. The boxing fraternity is quite sure about which of the two superstars is going to end up on the winning side.

Regardless of the result, the ongoing four-city McGregor-Mayweather world tour was expected to be a cracker, given the firebrand nature of the two fighters. However, the UFC star has landed himself in hot water, adding fuel to fire instead of dousing it with his response to allegations of racist comments against Mayweather.

Following his "dance for me, boy" comment during the Los Angeles leg of the tour, McGregor reportedly went on to refer to black boxers in the 1982 American drama Rocky 3 as "dancing monkeys".

And during the third stop of the news tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, July 13, McGregor had an opportunity to press the brakes and tone it down. Instead, the 28-year-old boxer came up with another lousy remark, saying he was half-black below the belly button before gyrating his hips, which, according to him, was a tribute to his "black female fans".

"A lot of the media seem to be saying I am against black people. That is absolutely f—king ridiculous! Do they not know I am half-black? Yeah! I am half-black from the belly button down. And just to show that that is squashed, here is a little present for my beautiful, black female fans," McGregor said, as quoted by the Bloody Elbow.

Mayweather acknowledged that McGregor was crossing the line with his racist comments, which according to the American boxer is costing the UFC fighter a lot of fans.

"This is an event where two fighters are competing against one another, but saying a lot of racist things like today toward black women. I have two black daughters, a black mother, of course I am a black man. He is crossing the line, but I cannot really focus on that right now," Mayweather said.

"I am here to do a job, and my job is to go out there and entertain. But he's losing a lot of fans by doing that," he added.

Following another round of backlash from the crowd, which responded to his comments with expletives, McGregor tried to explain his stance during the question-and-answer session after the press conference on Thursday.

Watch what he had to say here:

Conor McGregor on accusations of racism pic.twitter.com/K3mRMOZJUu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

McGregor's comments and his defence have certainly not gone down well with the social media as well! Here, have a look.