I am a Muslim: Watch Mahershala Ali deliver moving SAG Awards speech

I am a Muslim: Watch Mahershala Ali deliver moving SAG Awards speech Close
Actor Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild awards for his role in independent drama Moonlight on 29 January. In a show which was overshadowed by politics as stars slammed US President Donald Trump, Ali noted that he is a Muslim son of a mother who is a Christian minister, telling the Los Angeles audience that stuff is minutiae. Its not that important.
loading image
IBT TV
A-list Insider: Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist, another royal baby on the way
Most popular