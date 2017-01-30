- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
I am a Muslim: Watch Mahershala Ali deliver moving SAG Awards speech
Actor Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild awards for his role in independent drama Moonlight on 29 January. In a show which was overshadowed by politics as stars slammed US President Donald Trump, Ali noted that he is a Muslim son of a mother who is a Christian minister, telling the Los Angeles audience that stuff is minutiae. Its not that important.
