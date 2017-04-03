Hyundai has confirmed the name Kona for its upcoming compact SUV. The South Korean carmaker's first B-segment SUV is set to launch this year itself and it has been named after the coastal region in Hawaii, USA.

The name 'Kona' continues Hyundai's tradition of naming crossover and SUV models after travel destinations like the Creta, Santa Fe, Tucson and Veracruz. The company has teased an image that depicts one of the headlamps for now. The car-makers also confirm the Kona will have a best-in-class interior space and innovative design features that hint at the future direction of the brand's next generation of SUV models.

The Kona is based on the Hyundai Intrado Concept that was showcased at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. The i20-based crossover is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.6-litre petrol engine for European markets. The new vehicle will be slotted below Tucson in European markets. The Kona will go up against Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR and the debut of the compact SUV is expected at the New York Auto Show later this month.