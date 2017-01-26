So, it is not just the new Grand i10 facelift from auto car giant Hyundai's stable getting a new engine under the hood. The internet is awash with rumours that its bigger sibling Xcent will also feature the new 1.2 litre diesel engine.

New Hyundai Grand i10 facelift to get 1.2 litre diesel engine; all we know so far

While it is not a secret anymore that South Korean auto major Hyundai is working on a facelifted avatar of Xcent in India, the latest bit is that there could be a new engine under the hood. Currently, Xcent is powered by a 1.1-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol mills. A report of AutocarIndia suggests that a new 1.2 litre diesel engine, which is also expected to make it to the new Grand i10 facelift, could power Xcent in its new avatar, replacing the 1.1-litre diesel unit.

While details are scarce, rumour has it that the Xcent facelift could get new Cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights. The changes are also likely to be made at the rear of the sedan and are expected to include more cohesive design with sleek tail lamp along with redesigned rear fender and boot lid. Inside the cabin, the Xcent facelift is likely to remain more or less identical to the current version, but with minor tweaks in the dashboard and may also include an updated infotainment system.

Reports suggest the Xcent facelift would be monikered as Xcent Prime. The same will also be extended to the Grand i10 facelift.