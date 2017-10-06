Hyundai Motor India on Friday, October 6, introduced the 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) version of its Tucson SUV. The Tucson has been rumoured to get the all-wheel drive (AWD) since the SUV made its entry into the market in November last year.

The 4WD is offered in 2.0 diesel automatic GLS variant and is priced at Rs 25.19 lakh. The bookings for the new Tucson AWD version are open across the dealerships of the company.

In addition to the introduction of AWD in Tucson, Hyundai now offers safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Down Hill Brake Control (DBC) and Brake Assist in GL trims of the SUV in both petrol and diesel versions.

"We are happy to introduce the most awaited 4WD Global SUV – TUCSON to the Indian market. Introduction of 4WD is to bring to the customer the next level of cutting edge technology in Dynamic Styling, Athletic Performance, Advanced Safety and Smart Comfort as product innovation towards competitive advantage in fast-growing SUV market while also enhancing the overall price value equation through value engineering and passing the price benefit to customer," said Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Available in five variants, the Tucson comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. While the 2.0-litre CRDi engine can churn out 182bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm at 1,750-2,750rpm, the petrol mill can generate 153bhp at 6,200rpm and a peak torque of 192Nm at 4,000rpm.

Tucson measures 4,475mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,645mm in height and comes with a wheelbase of 2,670mm. Based on Fluidic 2.0 design philosophy of Hyundai, Tucson flaunts a signature hexagonal front grille flanked by LED headlamps, cheeky bumpers and wrap-around LED taillights.

