South Korean auto major Hyundai has unveiled its new all-electric SUV, Kona, days ahead of its expected debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The all-electric new Kona SUV is the latest addition to the company's Kona range.

The new Kona Electric carries the same design and styling of the regular Kona and the integration of the battery packs have been done without compromising the roominess of the model. The Kona Electric features two different powertrain versions. The long-range battery version provides driving range of up to 470 kilometers, delivering a maximum output of 204 PS. The basic version with a battery capacity of 39.2 kWh offers a range up to 300kmon a single charge with the motor delivering 135 PS. All-New Kona Electric offers 395 Nm of immediate torque and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.

The all-new Kona Electric adopts the front from the regular Kona. The key design differentiator is the closed grille and the Composite Light with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. At the rear, the Kona electric features LED taillamps, wrap around claddings with integrated indicator and reversing lights. The Kona electric SUV comes shod with 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Kona Electric SUV offers two-tone roof and comes with a choice of seven exterior colors with three roof colors for a total of 21 stylings. The roof and exterior mirrors can be chosen in Phantom Black, Dark Knight, and Chalk White. The exterior colors are available in Chalk White, Dark Knight, Tangerine Comet, Ceramic Blue, Pulse Red, Acid Yellow and All-New Galactic Grey.

The Kona Electric offers a wide range of connectivity features such as the infotainment system which integrates navigation, media and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Wireless Charging connectivity. The new eco-model in Hyundai's line-up is also equipped with safety and driving assistance technologies called SmartSense: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning including Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning and Lane Following Assist.

Hyundai is planning to bring the Kona Electric SUV to India by 2019 and it could be the first electric vehicle of the company to hit the market.