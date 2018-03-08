Hyundai is speeding up its plans to enter the electric vehicle segment in India. The South Korean carmaker had earlier confirmed that its first electric car will come to India in 2019 before Maruti Suzuki plugs in its EV in 2020. Rumor also had it that Hyundai's Kona Electric SUV will be the first model to hit the Indian market.

Now giving credence to the earlier rumors, the latest report of AutocarIndia notes that Hyundai Kona Electric SUV will be launched in India by mid-2019. Hyundai, which targets to sell around 50-60 units of its electric SUV per month, is likely to price it at around Rs 25 lakh. Hyundai Kona will be locally assembled at the company's plant in the country.

India-spec Kona Electric SUV is likely to be the 134 hp version. Hyundai unveiled the Kona with two different powertrain versions. The long-range battery version provides driving range of up to 470 kilometers, delivering a maximum output of 204 PS. The basic version with a battery capacity of 39.2 kWh offers a range up to 300km on a single charge with the motor delivering 134 hp. All-New Kona Electric offers 395 Nm of immediate torque and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.

The new Kona Electric SUV looks the same as the regular Kona. However, the added closed grille and the Composite Light with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights are enough to differentiate it from the other models in the Kona range.

The Kona Electric offers a wide range of connectivity features such as the infotainment system which integrates navigation, media and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Wireless Charging connectivity. On the safety front, expect it to get Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning including Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning and Lane Following Assist.