Jeep Compass, the first made-in-India SUV launched by Fiat Chrysler India took the segment by storm with impressive sales. While its completion finds less than 1000 takers per month, Compass' sales are consistently over 2000 units. Hyundai is reportedly planning to challenge the authority of Compass by bringing a new variant for its Tucson SUV.

The variant in question is the range-topping version GLS+, reports Cartoq. Hyundai Motor India Limited currently sells the Tucson in top-spec GLS variants which are priced at Rs 22.24 lakh for petrol version and Rs 25.44 lakh for diesel versions, ex-showroom Delhi. The GLS+ variant is expected to be pricier than the GLS version.

For the extra money you are investing on the Tucson GLS+, Hyundai will offer two features that are not offered in the prime rival, the Jeep Compass. First is a sunroof. Hyundai is expected to offer full-length panoramic sunroof and it will feature tilt and slide features. The next premium SUV that offers this feature is the Volkswagen Tiguan Highline that costs over Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The second feature will be ventilated seats. It needs to be noted that the new Hyundai Verna sedan priced lesser than the Tucson is packed with cooling seats. Hence, Tucson getting ventilated seats is not a fancy feature. In addition, the Tucson sold in the global markets gets ventilated front seats with both heating and cooling function. The addition will certainly increase the premium quotient of the Tucson.

Priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Tucson SUV is offered in both diesel and petrol versions in India. While the 2.0-litre CRDi engine can churn out 182bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm at 1,750-2,750rpm, the 2.0-litre petrol mill can generate 153bhp at 6,200rpm and a peak torque of 192Nm at 4,000rpm.

The Tucson, which is slotted above Creta in Hyundai's India portfolio, squares off against Mahindra XUV500 as well.