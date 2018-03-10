South Korean carmaker Hyundai is testing its i30 hatchback on the Indian roads. A prototype of the i30 was spotted undergoing testing in Chennai and the web is abuzz with pictures of it.

The test mule spotted was in its uncamouflaged avatar, fuelling fresh rumors of its launch in India. However, a report in AutocarIndia says that the model could be tested for the components for the future models.

The i30 hatchback is unlikely to be launched in India as it is an expensive hatchback. Hyundai currently has the Elite i20 and the i20 Active in its India portfolio, and the gap between the two is too thin to accommodate a new hatchback. And if at any point Hyundai i30 makes it to the Indian market, the premium hatchback is expected to be priced in the range of Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai had revealed the new-generation i30 hatchback at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. The third generation of the model is the first Hyundai vehicle to get the new turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 138 hp.

There's also a naturally-aspirated 1.4-liter unit with 98 hp output and a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder motor making 118 hp.

The 1.6-liter diesel mill is available in three states of tune — 94 hp, 109 hp, and 134 hp. The engines are coupled with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It rivals Volkswagen Golf in the global market.

The new i30 comes with a host of features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging.

On the safety front, the hatchback flaunts Autonomous Emergency Braking, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Driver Attention Alert, and Blind Spot Detection.