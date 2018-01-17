South Korean carmaker Hyundai could have made some changes to its current Elite i20 in the Indian market ahead of the arrival of a new facelifted avatar of the hatchback. Hyundai is expected to debut the new Elite i20 facelift in India at the Auto Expo in February.

Now a report from TeamBHP has revealed that the Asta variant of the Elite i20 has lost some of its previous features after the latest rejig of the model. According to the updated brochure of the i20 Asta, the variant no longer offers features like speed-sensing auto door lock, smart key, rear wiper, and washer. It will no longer have a rear defogger as well. Aside, its diamond-cut alloy wheels have also been removed and it will now come with regular five-spoke alloy wheels.

Also read: These upcoming hatchbacks are worth the wait!

The i20 Asta comes with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation as well as Mirror Link, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and automatic climate control with rear air-conditioning vents.

While driver and passenger-side airbags come standard across all variants of the i20, the Asta gets additional safety features like ABS, fog lamps, rear parking sensors and rear camera.

Currently, the Elite i20 is powered by 1.4-litre CRDi diesel, 1.2-litre, and the 1.4-litre petrol engines. The diesel engine is tuned to generate 89hp of power and 220Nm of torque paired with the six-speed manual transmission; the petrol mills get five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission.

Also read: 2018 Hyundai Santro spotted during winter testing in Europe

With the Elite i20 facelift, Hyundai is speculated to introduce a new smaller 1.2-litre Kappa engine, mated to continuously variable transmission (CVT), replacing the 1.4-litre engine.

On the exteriors, the Elite i20 facelift is expected to get a cascading grille and redesigned taillamps along with changes in the positioning of the number plates of the model and a new set of alloy wheels.

The new Elite i20 is likely to get new features on board, including a touchscreen infotainment system with voice commands, a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and a centre armrest.