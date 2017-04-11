Hyundai India has launched the Sports edition of its entry level hatchback, Eon, without much fanfare. Special editions usually don't tinker with the powertrain, and limits the changes to a few chrome touches and decals. In Eon Sports edition, while the specs remains the same, the company has added some inviting features.

The Eon Sports edition will be offered in Era+ and Magna+ variants. The highlight of the special edition is the addition of a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with smartphones with navigation, USB and AUX-in options. A touch screen infotainment system is not a big deal as many entry level cars including Renault Kwid offers it as standard. The smartphone integration makes the Eon Sports edition on par with the new cars in the segment. Rest of the interior will be same as the old edition.

On the exterior, Hyundai has ditched the usual formula of dual-tone paint scheme, spoiler and racing graphics. Instead, the Eon Sports edition gets sporty roof rails and side-body moulding graphics. Though the new features add more character to the new edition, the Sports tag is still a stretch. The Sports edition is only available in Polar White colour.

The Eon Sports edition is powered by a 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 55bhp of power and 74.5Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Eon 800cc version returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl.

Hyundai Eon Sports ex-showroom, Delhi prices

Era+ Sports Edition (Solid) - Rs 3.88 lakh

Era+ Sports Edition (Metallic) - Rs 3.92 lakh

Magna+ Sports Edition (Solid) - Rs 4.14 lakh

Magna+ Sports Edition (Metallic) - Rs 4.18 lakh