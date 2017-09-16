The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council had last week decided to levy an additional cess of two percent on mid-sized cars, five percent on large cars and seven percent on SUVs. The move saw many car-makers increasing vehicle prices, which was reduced after reduced taxation when GST was implemented on July 1.

Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and FCA India have already announced the increase in vehicle prices and latest to join the club is Hyundai Motor India Limited. The South Korean car-maker has increased prices of Elite i20, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and newly-launched 2017 Verna.

The price hike will range from two to five percent and the revised prices are effective from September 11. Prices of Hyundai's compact models like Eon and Grand i10 are unaffected in the new revision.

Listed below are the new prices of Hyundai cars. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Model Price - Ex-Showroom Delhi Elite i20 (1.4 Petrol AT only) Rs 12547 New Verna Up to Rs 29,090 Creta Rs 20,900 - Rs 55,375 Elantra Rs 50,312 - Rs 75,991 Tucson Rs 64,828 - Rs 84,867

Santa Fe discontinued?

It also needs to be noted that Hyundai's flagship SUV, Santa Fe, has not been mentioned in the new price list. The model has also been removed from the company's website which indicates that it may have been discounted in India. Santa Fe -- a seven-seater SUV -- is a slow seller in Hyundai's table and has reportedly found only 67 takers in the past six months.

The third generation of Santa Fe was launched in India during Auto Expo 2014. It has been pitted against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and others.