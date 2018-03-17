South Korean carmaker Hyundai launched its mid-size Creta SUV in India in July 2015. The carmaker had a dismal presence in India's SUV space until the launch of the Creta. The SUV has gone down well with customers in India, and sales have been in the top gear all these years.

Hyundai Creta has now passed the milestone achievement by finding over 2.5 lakh buyers in the country.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sold 2,48,582 units of the Creta by the end of February 2018. This includes 1,72,226 units of the diesel models and 76,356 units of the petrol variant. At the beginning of this month, the sales were short of breaching the 2.5 lakh mark just 1,418 units, reported Autocar Professional.

The numbers suggest Hyundai's SUV found 7,986 takers a month — or sold 266 units a day — on average since its launch. Given this rate, the SUV crossed the 2.5 lakh sales mark in the first week of this month.

Hyundai Creta sales crossed the 2 lakh mark in August 2017 and it took the SUV just seven more months to add another 50,000 units to that number. The sales drove past the 1.5 lakh mark in March 2017.

The Creta is the second-bestselling SUV in India at present, behind Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With the Creta turning three soon, HMIL is gearing up to launch its facelifted version in mid-2018.

2018 Hyundai Creta facelift

The updated Creta is currently in the testing phase in India and has been spotted under camouflage multiple times this year. Spy images suggest the Creta facelift for India will feature a new design in line with the Brazilian-spec version that was introduced in 2016.

This means a larger and more butch radiator grille with chrome outlining. The horizontal three-line grille insert will make way for broad, dark-colored slats. Slim horizontally-designed fog lamp units will be housed on the new front bumper that will also have a faux skid plate at the bottom center.

A set of new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be the sole difference on the sides. In the rear, the arrangement inside the taillamps will be reworked without a change in design. The test mules confirm that the new Creta will have a sunroof.

The 2018 Creta is expected to be powered by the same three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel.

Source: Autocar Professional