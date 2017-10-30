South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has mildly updated its Creta SUV range. The Creta range is now offered with Earth Brown dual tone shade with a black roof. With the addition of a new colour option, Hyundai has discontinued Pearl Beige and Red Passion with Phantom Black colour option.

The company now offers a luxure brown interior colour pack in the SX+ dual tone variant of the Creta. This includes beige seat fabrics with brown inserts and leather-wrapped steering, both come with contrast stitching. In addition, it also gets brown-orange accents on the gear knob.

The changes are minor while it needs to be noted that it has been added at a time when Renault Captur launch is around the corner. The Renault SUV is set to challenge the Creta's supremacy in the segment and hence, the updates will keep the Hyundai SUV fresh against its new rival.

This is the second update for Hyundai Creta this year. In April, the company launched a new version of the SUV with a new variant, dual-tone colour options and an up-market smartphone connectivity option. The new SX+ dual tone trim was launched with Piano Black finish to roof and black spoiler.

The new infotainment system in the SUV is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android auto and mirror link options that connect the smartphone to car's infotainment system. New Creta also comes with Arkamys Sound Mood which helps to choose between various sound enhancement options.

There are no changes in powertrain options. The SUV continues to draw power from three engine options- 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that delivers 126bhp mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission alongside a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivering 89bhp of power. The petrol variants are powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered in six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.