South Korean carmaker Hyundai is currently the second-largest car manufacturer in India, behind Maruti Suzuki. The Indian subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India Limited, has one of the most extensive line-ups of cars in the country.

The company is now planning to launch an array of products in the next two years to bolster its presence in India.

A blueprint of Hyundai's future products will be revealed at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The company will showcase many of its upcoming models at the biennial show, which will be held in Greater Noida. Let's take a look at what can be expected from it.

Electric sedan concept

The first vehicle at the Hyundai's pavilion is expected to be an electric vehicle concept. The model in question will be a sedan and a precursor to the number of EVs Hyundai planning for India in line with the country's plan to switch to full EV by 2030.

The technical specifications of the model are under wraps for now.

In addition, Hyundai is also evaluating the possibility of launching the Kona SUV in India with an electric powertrain. Hence, the company may showcase the SUV at the show to gauge public response.

New hatchback

Codenamed AH2, the new sedan is considered the spiritual successor of the Santro — the first car Hyundai launched in India in 1998.

Multiple reports indicate that the model will have a tallboy design with a contemporary twist. The hatchback will have a younger, sleeker and stylish stance.

The hatchback is likely to be the replacement of the i10 in the Hyundai India line-up and could be slotted between the Eon and the Grand i10. It will go up against Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-Go with a price tag of under Rs 4 lakh.

New i20

The test mules of the new i20 have already been spied on Indian roads. The current-generation Hyundai i20 was globally introduced in 2014 and hence this should be a mid-life facelift.

The major change will be a new grille. It will be inspired by the grille of the i30 hatchback Hyundai sold in the global markets, christened as the cascading grille.

Spy shots indicate the headlamps will be slimmer than the ones in the current model, and angular in line with the new Elantra. The front bumper will also be tweaked to accommodate the new grille and headlamps.

