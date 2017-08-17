The family of a woman, working as a caretaker in Riyadh, has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after they came to know that her employer has been mentally and sexually harassing her.

The woman, identified as Humera Begum, is a resident of Hyderabad.

"My sister is often beaten and is not even given adequate food to eat. One of the employers also dragged my sister's hand with bad intentions. She screamed and ran away from his room," Humera's elder sister Reshma told ANI.

Reshma also added that her employers often threat to punish her if she tries to escape.

"Later, they used to confine my sister in a room for four to five days and threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to run away," Reshma said.

Humera went to Riyadh on July 23 after an named Sayeed Syed promised that she would get an opportunity to do "Umrah", a holy pilfrimage.

Umrah, unlike 'Haj', is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Hijaz, Saudi Arabia, that is undertaken by Muslims during any time of the year. Haj, which is necessary for Muslims to do once in their lifetime, is undertaken during specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

The agent had assured Humera's family that she would not have to do much work in Riyadh. "Before my sister left for Riyadh, the agent told us that Humera would have to take care of a baby girl," Reshma told ANI.

The agent had said that she would be given a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

However, Humera's family has said that she is being regularly tortured by her employers. They have also said that her employers don't recharge her mobile phone, as a result of which she is unable to communicate with them.

Though they have filed a FIR, police have not taken any action against the agent. Reshma has urged Swaraj to rescue her sister and bring her back to India.